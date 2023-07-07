LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- 2 adults are recovering at the hospital after being shot in Louisville's Highview neighborhood.
It all happened about 11 p.m. Friday night when Louisville Metro Police responded to a report of a vehicle collision at South Jackson and Chestnut Streets. When officers arrived on scene, they located two adults in one of the crashed vehicles who had been shot, according to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis. The shooting victims were being transported to University Hospital by private means.
Both shooting victims had non-life-threatening injuries.
Upon further investigation, police discovered the two adults were shot in the 6200 block of Shepherdsville Road.
The driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash wasn't injured.
There are no suspects at this time, and LMPD is urging anyone with information to call the anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or online using the Crime Tip Portal.
