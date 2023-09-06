LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People have a reason to rappel in downtown Louisville this October.
Down Syndrome of Louisville is holding an "Over the Edge" event at Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory on Oct. 28. Funds raised for the event support the local nonprofit, which provides developmental and educational programs for people with Down syndrome in 24 counties around Kentuckiana, along with nonprofit Critically Loved.
"We are so grateful for the opportunity to celebrate our members with Down syndrome with our friends from Critically Loved and our new partner, the Louisville Slugger Museum," Tim Curtis, development director with Down Syndrome of Louisville, said in a news release Wednesday. "As the largest Down syndrome association in the world, providing programs for over 1,300 families in this region, we depend on the generosity of our community partners, and we are so excited about this incredible collaboration."
Registration is $75 per person. It includes a participation t-shirt, snacks and a miniature Louisville Slugger bat. Participants can register as individuals or a team.
To register, click here.
