LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Downs after Dark is returning to Churchill Downs this weekend.
Guests are encouraged to wear their cowboy boots and hats to match Saturday's theme: "Country Saloon."
The event will include live music on the Plaza Stage until 11:30 p.m., line dancing and murals from local artists inspired by the street art in Austin, Texas. There will also be barbecue and themed margarita and Paloma cocktails
Guests who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear a mask at Churchill Downs. The racetrack will ask those who have not been vaccinated or have a "compromised immune system" to continue wearing masks.
Tickets start at $12 and include a reserved seat and an official program. Gates open at 5 p.m. Saturday; races start at 6 p.m.
Downs after Dark will also be held on June 12 and Sept. 18.
