FILE - This Aug. 30, 2006, file photo, shows Hapuna Beach Park on the Big Island of Hawaii. Stephen Leatherman, a coastal scientist and professor at Florida International University, has been drafting a list of the best beaches in the U.S., under the alias "Dr. Beach" since 1991. He has named Hapuna Beach Park the best beach in the country in his 2021 list. (Michael Darden/West Hawaii Today via AP, File)