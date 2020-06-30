LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A growing group of local attorneys is offering legal help for protesters at no charge.
For two years, The Bail Project has been helping providing funds to cover bail for those in Louisville who cannot afford it. When protesters started being arrested in downtown Louisville a few weeks ago, The Bail Project started coordinating efforts to help.
"First of all, everyone is entitled to representation when they're charged with a crime," said Ted Shouse, a criminal defense attorney representing The Bail Project. "And the vast majority, vast majority, have been peaceful protesters who were arrested in chaotic situations."
Shouse is helping coordinate attorneys volunteering their time and efforts to represent protesters. The group has now grown to at least 70 local attorneys.
"I support the notion that Black lives matter," Shouse said. "I support the message of police accountability that the protesters are trying to get out. I can say that my motivation is that I believe the protesters needs good representations. I believe the underlying message that Black lives do matter."
To reach The Bail Project for assistance, call 502-354-8458.
