LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Mothers demanding action took to the streets to remember their loved ones who died of gun violence.
Nearly 200 people gathered on Saturday afternoon at Trinity House Christian Childcare in the Chickasaw Neighborhood for Gun Violence Awareness Day.
Everyone in attendance wore orange in honor of those lost to gun violence.
“This is June Fourth and we know have 69-plus homicides so no, right now, it is not getting any better,” said Rose Smith who lost her son Cory Crowe when he was murdered in 2014.
Crowe was murdered in October and was the city’s 46th homicide of that year.
Saturday’s group was made up of loved ones and even victims who survived - including two-year-old Ocean Robertson who was just five months old when she was shot while in a car with her mom.
Her mom, 30-year-old Fa'Quansa Ancrum, died.
“We have to look at how gun violence has impacted everyone and not just folks in urban communities and I think that has been the narrative,” Kentucky State Rep. Keturah Herron who represents District 42 said. “I think that events like these allows families to know they are loved, they are cared for.”
Several resources were on hand including Moms Demand Action and the Office for Safe and Health Neighborhoods.
Photos were hung on walls of those who were victims of gun violence – each one with a name, a story, and a reason for others to be there for them.
“I don't know if I would be doing what I am doing today, to be honest, I was affected. I had a nephew I lost, I had friends, cousin," said Smith.
Organizers say it is going to victims’ family, families of shooters, and lawmakers to all come up with a solution so event like these become fewer and fewer.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.