LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Ice skating in Louisville became a little more fierce on Sunday night.
The third annual "Drag Queens on Ice" took place at Paristown's ice rink. Hundreds of people surrounded the ice to watch and cheer on the performers.
Some of the areas most popular queens kicked off their heels and donned some skates instead at the family friendly event.
It benefits the Kentuckiana Pride Foundation and was free to the public.
While they may be used to commanding a stage, the ice was a different story.
"I am just going to go out there and give my all," Leah Halston said. "In my head I think I am a professional ice skater and hopefully that portrays on the ice. I just want people to have a good time. I want them to laugh, that is why it's an art because we want people to feel good."
The event was part of Fete de Noel at Paristown along with several other pop-up Christmas shops and a village market.
