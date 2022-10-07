LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Bardstown Road sushi restaurant moved down the street and expanded.
Dragon King's Daughter opened in this new location Friday in the former Cafe Mimosa location just south of Eastern Parkway.
The restaurant was in its old spot in the Highlands — near Grinstead Drive — for about 13 years. The owner and chef, Toko Masabuchi, said the new building is much larger and can seat about 150 people.
"It's about twice as big as the other location, and we have the patio space in the back, which we’re still working on," Masabuchi said. "We hope to open by spring next year."
Masabuchi also said this is a move she wanted to make since 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic put her plans on hold.
Dragon King's Daughter is still hiring for its new location. It's open every day from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
