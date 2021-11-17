LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cars kept coming at a drive-thru birthday party in Jeffersontown Wednesday night for a high school athlete battling cancer.
Eastern High School basketball player Brycen Doughty recently learned he had a tumor on his leg and that the cancer had spread to his lungs.
But for his 16th birthday, Doughty thought about other kids. He asked everyone to drop off toys for kids in need this Christmas.
Doughty's father says he cherished spending this day with his son.
"Just a little bit of joy, just a normal day, you know we kinda had a opportunity to play video games. It's good to be normal," Marty Doughty said.
Marty Doughty said his son is humble and kind. That was clear on Wednesday as the cars streamed to his home for two hours to drop off toys for others.
