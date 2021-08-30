LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A drug mainly used to treat parasites in farm animals has seen a dramatic rise in use for COVID-19 in spite of no clinical proof it treats or prevents the respiratory disease.
Ivermectin is primarily used as deworming drug in horses and other livestock, but social media postings have led to an increased demand for the drug only rarely used in humans and never for COVID-19.
"Ivermectin does not treat COVID. It does not prevent COVID," said Dr. Hugh Shoff, associate chief medical officer at University of Louisville Hospital. "Right now, there is no evidence whatsoever that this can treat COVID. What we do know is it can harm people."
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved its use in treating or preventing COVID-19 in humans and said side effects for the drug include skin rash, nausea and vomiting. In addition, the FDA has specifically warned against using the drug for COVID-19 treatment.
You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it. https://t.co/TWb75xYEY4— U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) August 21, 2021
According to data from the American Association of Poison Control Centers, calls about excessive Ivermectin exposures are five times higher than they were in July.
Ivermectin is approved for use in humans in tablet form, though only rarely and not for COVID-19, Shoff said.
"It can be used on a rare occasion in humans for a parasitic infection to kill off the parasite, which is completely different than a virus," he said.
In some states, the drug is unavailable in pet supply stores as humans have bought out stock. Some stores have resorted to demanding proof of owning livestock before selling the drug.
A recently published study on the use of Ivermectin in humans with more than 1,000 participants found that no trials have shown evidence that Ivermectin provides any benefit when it comes to preventing or treating COVID-19.
While the drug is not approved, it is increasingly being touted in social media circles that are also occupied by people skeptical of COVID-19 vaccinations.
The FDA fully approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech for people 16 and older last week. The same is expected for Moderna's version of the vaccine soon.
"We have studied these vaccines in humans that have COVID," Shoff said. "Ivermectin has not been proven to do anything for COVID."
