LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Music filled Waterfront Park on Saturday evening during an electrifying drumline battle.
Percussionists from all across Kentucky battled it out on the Big Four Lawn. The drumline battle was free to attend and was part of a partnership between Alpha Omega Mu chapter of Mu Phi Sigma, the National Percussion Fraternity Inc. and the Louisville Drumline Academy.
The goal was to raise awareness for the organizations and showcase their talent in a competitive atmosphere.
"It's nice, nice weather, very well diverse, just a good time, nice music," Terra Washburn said. "Everybody's out here having a good time, peaceful, kids are playing, everything's good."
For more information on how to join or support Louisville Drumline Academy, call (502) 343-7360 or email info@louisvilledrumlineacademy.com.
