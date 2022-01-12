LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The left eastbound lane of Interstate 64 approaching the Sherman Minton Bridge will close for repairs Thursday morning.
Officials with the Sherman Minton Renewal Project said Wednesday that the closure will start at 9:30 a.m. right before the lane that crosses over to the top deck of the bridge.
Cres will be repairing the pavement in that crossover lane on the top deck of the bridge.
The lane is expected to reopen Friday or "as soon as the repair is complete."
The eastbound lane of the bridge on the bottom deck will stay open. The westbound lanes on the top deck of the bridge will not be impacted.
Drivers can use the Interstate 265 to Interstate 65 detour to get around the closure.
The work is part of the ongoing Sherman Minton Renewal Project, which is aimed at painting and rehabilitating the 59-year-old bridge over the next three years, giving it an additional 30 years of life.
