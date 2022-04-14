LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear invited all Kentuckians to an Easter celebration Saturday at the Capitol.
In a news release Thursday, Beshear's office said the festivities will begin at 2 p.m. in the outdoor area directly behind the Capitol building in Frankfort as well as in front of the Capitol Annex.
“We’re looking forward to seeing Kentucky families and friends during this joyous Easter weekend as we gather with grateful hearts to celebrate hope and new beginnings,” the Beshears said in a news release.
There will be an opening prayer by Todd Lester, pastor of Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church, songs performed by the praise team from Louisville's St. Stephen Church and short remarks from the governor.
“It is a pleasure to express how excited we are to participate in this wonderful Easter celebration,” Kevin James Sr., executive minister of music at St. Stephen Church, said in a news release. “Easter for many of us symbolizes new life and new beginnings, and so on behalf of all our praise team members at St. Stephen Church, we wish you all a very happy Easter!”
Then, the fun begins. There will be an Easter egg hunt, arts and crafts stations, outdoor games and a visit from the Easter bunny.
There will also be food trucks, restrooms, picnic tables and more on site.
Click here to see a map of the event location.
