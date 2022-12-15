LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two duPont Manual High School students will be among seven delegates from Kentucky that get to attend a meeting in Washington.
Rishabh Ranjan and Justin Huang originally gave presentations at Morehead State University and then were chosen to serve as the Kentucky delegates at the American Junior Academy of Science meeting in March.
The other students from Kentucky who were invited to attend were from Beechwood High School in Fort Mitchell, the Gatton Academy at Western Kentucky University and Bowling Green High School.
"Before the pandemic, I had always been interested in science, but I had never taken the time to explore it deeper," Huang said in a news release.
At the meeting, students will share their research and receive feedback from scientists. They'll also be inducted into the American Junior Academy of Science.
"I’m sure my passion for science will lead me to continue and pursue higher-level research throughout college and my career," Ranjan said in a news release.
