LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three students from duPont Manual High school won the Congressional App Challenge.
Juniors Nathan Anil, Sai Javvadi and Prasit Dhungeyl were honored Friday morning at the school for winning the contest for their app Crowd-It. Former Congressman John Yarmuth presented the groups with awards for their work and research.
The students explained the point of the app is to get people in Louisville to participate in community service projects and activities in their neighborhoods.
"We wanted to do something we were passionate about and that's technology and software development in general but also something that taught us something new and exciting," Javvadi said. "That's the entire point of the Congressional App Challenge - not only to foster a passion for technology but to push you out of your comfort zone so you can learn new things, and I thought the process was exciting and fun."
The contest aims to encourage students to pursue careers in computer science.
Winning apps are eligible to be displayed in the U.S. Capitol and be featured on the House of Representatives website. Winning students are also invited to a #HouseofCode Capitol Hill reception in Washington.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.