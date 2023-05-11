LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After years of negotiations, construction on a multimillion-dollar expansion at Sliver Creek Schools is finally moving forward
The school board unanimously approved a $48 million bid from Calhoun Construction on Tuesday. This isn't the first time the district has considered renovations.
Negotiations began in 2020, but Silver Creek Board of Trustees vice president Scott Groan felt the board got a better deal by waiting it out.
"Now, to see now what we came to as a board to see it come true is the greatest thing and as they keep saying the creek is rising," Groan said.
The two-story renovation is long overdue. "This school was built back in the early 60s and it hasn’t been touched since then," Groan explained.
The lack of expansion and renovations over the years have brought challenges for teachers students and parents like Dawn Wilcoxson
"There is not a lot of space for students. A lot of things need to be updated. They have to share locker spaces, and I think it is good for the community," Wilcoxson said.
The board considered renovations three years ago, but the money wasn't there.
"We were over budget by $10 million," Groan said. "We asked for a rebid. We asked to go back out. We were told its going to cost you 30% more, if you delay this project."
Construction is expected to begin by the end of June and last several months, according to Silver Creek superintendent Dr. Chad Briggs.
"This has been a long time coming for several years. Our next phase going out to bid here soon is our auditorium. We just want to be able to offer our students state-of-the-art facilities," Briggs said.
The high school currently holds 550 students. The new addition will increase capacity to 1,200 students.
