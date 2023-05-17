LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local college valedictorian grew up in a family that didn't always embrace diversity.
Patricia Reeves' graduation provided a historic education for the entire family.
"The year I was born, my parents with their two children, moved to a city where there were no people of color and that was intentional," Reeves said.
Reeves was born at the height of segregation and is now 68 years old.
"They are called sundown cities and there are many of them in the north," she said. "The cities are incorporated to be all white."
Reeves said, "Everything was segregated."
"Nobody of color could buy a home or rent and live in that city overnight," Reeves said. "So, I never grew up with any people of color."
Reeves was just a child but still questioned her upbringing. She said she remembered her mother saying how she wouldn't understand.
But years later, a social justice program changed her life and gave her an education and platform she never expected.
"At the end of those programs, we were challenged to do something, do something more with what we learned," Reeves said.
That prompted Reeves to go back to school. She already had an associate's degree and decided to get a bachelor's degree at a Historically Black College and University.
Reeves applied to Louisville's only HBCU, Simmons College of Kentucky, but had doubts.
"I think the mental thought is that all HBCUs are only for Black people," Reeves said.
The administrators told her that everyone is welcome there. Reeves said the last three years have been more than educational.
"They opened my eyes to a lot of issues that I never ever would have thought of," Reeves said.
Reeves hopes to help open more eyes. She said the faculty, administration and students have taught her more than she can explain.
On Saturday, Reeves was the valedictorian and spoke at Simmons' 144th graduation.
She walked across the stage to receive her degree but her classmates weren't the only ones cheering.
"My sister was here, who grew up in the same house and that sundown city with me," Reeves said. "I think she understands more now."
There were at least a dozen other family members from out of state. They came from Ohio, Michigan and Florida.
Despite growing up in time shrouded by segregation, Reeves now holds a degree in sociology from a school established by former slaves. She plans on continuing to educate herself and others.
"The hard work and everything that Black folks did for this school, it's just amazing," Reeves said.
