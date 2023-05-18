LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Staff members at Hardin County Schools are getting a raise.
The Hardin County Board of Education voted unanimously to give all Hardin County Schools employees a 2% raise.
This also includes all custodians, buildings and grounds staff and student transportation mechanics.
Board Chair Dawn Johnson said the raises will give the district more opportunities to retain and recruit the best and brightest.
Hardin County Schools have increased salaries by 9.5% over the last six years.
