LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Applications are now open for the Indiana's state-sponsored prekindergarten program.
The state's Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning is accepting applications for the 2023-24 school year for On My Way Pre-K.
The program "allows 4-year-olds from lower-income families to receive a free, high-quality, prekindergarten education" through the only state-sponsored prekindergarten program in the state, according to a news release.
Leaders said the program enrolled more than 6,200 children last year and expect to enroll more this year. More than 21,000 kids in Indiana have participated in the program since its inception in 2015.
To be eligible, a child must be 4 years old by Aug. 1, plan to start kindergarten in the 2024-25 school year, live in a household with an income below 127% of the federal poverty level, have parents or guardians who are working, attending job training or an educational program, looking for employment or meet other requirements.
For a list of eligibility requirements, click here.
Families will apply through an online application, which can also be used to apply for child care assistance through the federal Child Care Development Fund.
There are 1,055 approved On My Way Pre-K program locations across the state, which can be found by clicking here.
For more information about the program and to apply, click here. Families needing help with the enrollment process or finding an approved program can connect with a manager in their county by clicking here.
There will also be in-person "document and enrollment" days for the program held regionally. For dates and details, click here.
