LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blue Lick Elementary students taking part in a Louisville Metro Police program got to celebrate Thursday.
The students were given certificates for completing the "GREAT" program. LMPD officers, Metro Council members, and school leaders congratulated dozens of students during the ceremony.
The "GREAT" program is a six-week course focused on gang resistance education training. LMPD officer Roberto Grider talked with students about gangs, violence and bullying.
"It's very important, so important. We have all this violence out here, in the streets and stuff, and we don't want our children to be a victim or suspect in that violence," said Grider. "Building relationships is awesome with these children ... it gives them an opportunity to relax and come forward and talk about what issues or problems at home, and we can have a solution and help them out as well."
The program aims to teach students about conflict resolution and making positive choices.
"I like how we learn to be respectful, to be kind with others and don't bully people because bullying is bad and it can hurt your life and hurt the life of others," Cyannya, a fifth grader, said.
"I like how I learned to be a leader and don't be a follower," Daniel, a fifth grader, said.
The program has been running since 2018. Currently, Grider and three other LMPD officers take part, visiting different elementary schools.
Grider said the department plans to expand the program soon.
