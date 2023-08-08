LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's largest school district begins the year with a lot of change.
Jefferson County Public Schools and its more than 90,000 students, parents and staff begin navigating a set of nine new start times for school Tuesday along with fewer bus routes.
Superintendent Marty Pollio said the first few days of school are always difficult, but district leaders said they need even more patience from parents this year.
"Probably the biggest changes we've seen in decades here in JCPS," Pollio said.
New start times, bus stops, curriculum and safety measures put a lot of stress on families, but Pollio said these changes will help solve problems in the district.
Last year, nearly 20,000 kids missed instructional time because of late buses. The district's new plan has nine different start times ranging from 7:40-10:40 a.m. Those staggered starts allow for 600 bus routes instead of the previous 730.
"For the first time in several years, we have enough bus drivers to cover every single bus route," Pollio said.
If parents have questions about their child's bus stop, call the trasportation hotline at 502-485-RIDE (7433). WDRB tested number and was able to talk with someone after about three minutes. The district said if you don't get an answer the first time, keep trying.
JCPS is asking for patience since many buses will be running late on the first few days of school. If your child's bus is more than an hour late, you should start by contact their school.
Safety changes are also coming. Pollio expects to phase weapons detection systems into high schools by late September or early October. Middle schools will see them by the 2024-25 school year.
What students will be learning in the classroom is also different this year. All schools are adopting the same math and reading curriculum for students from kindergarten to eighth grade. Pollio said that means consistency.
"If a kid moves from one school to the next, they will have the same curriculum," he said.
There is also more theory behind the lessons. The new reading curriculum hones in on foundational reading skills. The math curriculum focuses on learning the "why" behind math.
JCPS is directing parents to its back to school page for any questions.
