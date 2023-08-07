LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools parents with questions about their child's bus stop and times can now call a hotline.
Phone lines opened at 7 a.m. Monday and and close at 6 p.m. It runs through Wednesday.
To deal with the bus driver shortage, JCPS has new start times for schools. The district had a shortage of drivers which caused nearly 20,000 students to show up late, sometimes up to two hours, last school year.
To address the late arrivals, JCPS overhauled its start times. Going from just two times to mark the beginning of the day to 9 a.m., staggering between the hours of 7:40 a.m. to 10:40 a.m.
The total number of bus routes were also cut from 730 to 600 this year.
The hotline phone number is 502-485-RIDE (7433). Below are the dates and times when it'll be open:
- Monday, 8/7: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tuesday, 8/8: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Wednesday, 8/9: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Thursday, 8/10: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday, 8/11: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Monday, 8/14: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, 8/15: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, 8/16: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
