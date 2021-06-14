LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Teachers and students in Bullitt County Public Schools no longer have to wear masks in classrooms.
As of Monday, students and staff members aren't required to wear masks, but social distancing will remain in place. The school district will recommend that people who aren't fully vaccinated wear a mask but won't require it.
No students or staff members will be asked if they're vaccinated when not wearing a mask, according to the district.
Bullitt County Public Schools will maintain its updated policies until the Kentucky Department of Education releases new guidelines for the upcoming school year.
