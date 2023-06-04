LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bullitt County senior walked at graduation after thinking he wouldn't be able to get his diploma with his classmates.
David Scholtz was initially told he wouldn't be able to walk at graduation after he missed a mandatory graduation practice for the ceremony last week. Scholtz tried to go to chiropractor early Tuesday morning, but the office was closed, so he didn't have a note to excuse his absence.
Scholtz said he called the school's front office and was told he could show up late to practice but got a second call shortly after telling him he couldn't walk at graduation.
Scholtz was able to Facetime his brother, who is serving for the U.S. Marines, during graduation. He thanked the community for rallying behind him.
"It is awesome, I am really happy for it because if it wasn't for the community or any friends or family I wouldn't be here right now and I wouldn't be walking the line or anything," Scholtz said. "I am grateful for everybody who was on my side and helped me."
After WDRB News aired the story on Wednesday, Scholtz got another call this morning telling him he will be able to walk. Bullitt East High School held its graduation at Broadbent Arena on Sunday.
