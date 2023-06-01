LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bullitt County senior learned Thursday that he will be able to walk at graduation.
David Scholtz, a senior in the Bullitt Virtual Learning Academy, said he tried to go to the chiropractor early Tuesday morning, but the office was closed.
He said that's what made him late to graduation practice at Bullitt East High School.
Scholtz said he called the school's front office and was told he could show up late to practice but got a second call shortly after telling him he couldn't walk at graduation.
After our story aired Wednesday, Scholtz got another call this morning telling him he will be able to walk.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.