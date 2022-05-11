LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Park, a specialized school within Jefferson County Public Schools that serves students with disabilities, created a business to help students develop skills that will be essential for employment or volunteer work as they transition from the school to the real world.
They run the shop for staff at the Churchill Park two days a week and go to Moore High School on Fridays. It allows students to interact with their peers in traditional school.
"It's just been great for relationship-building and a really social job for a lot of our very social kids," said Gina Bedford, a transition support teacher at Churchill Park."
The business is called Churchill Perk, inspired by Central Perk, the famous coffee shop from "Friends." It’s not an LLC, but they do earn money. The money earned is used to help offset the cost of supplies and allow them to set up at other events. Heine Brothers' Coffee, Insomnia Cookies and Krispy Kreme have all teamed up to donate the donuts, cookies and coffee.
"The response has been wonderful," said Kaitlin Mason, a transition support teacher at Churchill Park. "We didn't want to just put some last-minute coffee shop together. We created a logo. We make ourselves look very official because we want people to take our kids seriously."
They hope to show that all people, regardless of the severity of their disability, have something to offer as employees and volunteers and to their community.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.