LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Crosby Middle School PTSA held its annual Color Run on Friday to raise money for the school.
More than 600 students ran, played tug-of-war, volleyball and anything else that could turn their white shirts all manners of bright colors. They traveled around Douglas Hills Park getting splashed by colored powder.
Through donations and business sponsorships, the Color Run is Crosby's primary fundraiser, benefitting everything that falls outside the school budget. The money will help teachers with things like student appreciation activities and purchasing supplies.
