LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time in more than 15 years, a Jefferson County Public Schools elementary brought back its physical education class.
Atkinson Elementary School hasn't had a program on physical education since 2005. Thanks to the Pepsi Stronger Together initiative, a $160,000 donation will get students involved in everything from team-building and leadership skills to mental wellness and eating habits. The grant pays for the salary of a teacher for three years as well as the purchase of some equipment.
"From the first time that I actually stepped in and taught the students, there was a shift in the kids' behavior," said Abbas Sattar-Shamsabadi, the P.E. teacher at Atkinson. "From that point on, every week they would see an activity going on and couldn't wait to come to P.E. that next week."
Officials with Pepsi Stronger Together said they worked with University of Louisville — which focuses on supporting the education community in Louisville's west end — to choose Atkinson Elementary School.
"It's an awesome opportunity for the kids to get out, be active, raise their heart rates, to get their blood moving and to actually help them with those tests and with their school activities and with their discipline as well," Sattar-Shamsabadi said.
The program started in January.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.