LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- School cancelations on Friday because of severe weather have changed when the last day of school will be for many area districts.
Oldham County Schools' last day will be May 25, the Friday before Memorial Day weekend.
Breckinridge County Schools will have its last day on May 22.
Schools who will extend past the 3-day Memorial Day holiday weekend include Jefferson County Public Schools. Its last day of the year will be May 31, which needs approval from the district's Board of Education.
Hardin County Schools' last day will also be May 31, and Bullitt County's last day is May 30.
Clarksville Community Schools Corporation in Indiana will make up the day on May 4. The district had a built-in make-up day, so it will not change its last day of school.
New Albany Floyd County Schools, also in southern Indiana, had an eLearning day Friday, so its last day of school date, May 31, won't change.
