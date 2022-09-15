LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools wants to build two new elementary schools, but said it will have to combine schools to do so.

The district said Thursday it wants to combine Thomas Jefferson and Wilson elementary schools for one of the new schools.

The other would combine Pleasant Ridge and Jonathan Jennings elementary schools.

At last check, the district is still looking for land to build a new middle school as well.

GCCS also released plans Thursday on a new, state-of-the-art natatorium at Jeffersonville High School.

For more information about the projects and for updates on the plan, click here.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. 