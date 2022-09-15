LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools wants to build two new elementary schools, but said it will have to combine schools to do so.
The district said Thursday it wants to combine Thomas Jefferson and Wilson elementary schools for one of the new schools.
The other would combine Pleasant Ridge and Jonathan Jennings elementary schools.
At last check, the district is still looking for land to build a new middle school as well.
GCCS also released plans Thursday on a new, state-of-the-art natatorium at Jeffersonville High School.
For more information about the projects and for updates on the plan, click here.
Related Stories:
- Jeffersonville City Council offered to sell land for new GCCS middle school
- Greater Clark County Schools proposes new plans to rebuild middle school
- GCCS continues effort to build new middle school in southern Indiana
- Jeffersonville City Council votes against GCCS request to rezone 26 acres for new middle school
- GCCS proposes plan to relocate and rebuild Parkview Middle School
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.