LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All teachers at Greater Clark County Schools will be getting a pay raise starting next school year.
Teachers will get an additional $2,500 for the 2022-23 school year. The district and Greater Clark Education Association already had an agreement guaranteeing at least $1,500.
In addition, the board approved adding an extra $1,000. The administration plans to use leftover federal COVID-19 (ESSR) funding for the pay boost.
This raise will make starting teacher's salaries $44,000. The top level teachers will have a salary of $79,800.
