LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky college has expanded its free tuition program to a new class of students.
Georgetown College will now include Franklin County students in its Legacy and Legends scholarship. It's the latest in a series of announcements for the private Christian school in Georgetown, Kentucky.
Students in Scott, Owen, and Casey counties are also eligible for the free tuition deal.
It's open to any newly admitted, full-time, residential student who either graduated from a high school in one of the eligible counties or has lived there for at least a year.
The scholarship begins with the fall class of 2020.
