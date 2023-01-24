LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools named its two new elementary schools on Tuesday.
In Jeffersonville, Wilson Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Elementary will merge to become Pike Elementary. The name is a reference to the schools' locations on Charlestown Pike.
In Charlestown, Jonathan Jennings Elementary and Pleasant Ridge Elementary will combine to be Charlestown Elementary, keeping the city's school names consistent.
Construction is planned to start in March.
