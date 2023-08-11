JEFFERSOVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday for a new elementary school planned for Jeffersonville that will combine students from two existing schools.
W.E. Wilson Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Elementary schools will merge to become Pike Elementary school, named for its location on Charlestown Pike. Pike Elementary will be located at the former athletic fields for Wilson next door to the school at 2915 Charlestown Pike in Jeffersonville.
The 145,000-square-foot facility is expected to enroll about 900 PreK to fifth grade students.
It's one of three new elementary schools Greater Clark County Schools is building that will replace five of the district's oldest buildings. In Charlestown, Jonathan Jennings Elementary and Pleasant Ridge Elementary schools will combine to become Charlestown Elementary School, keeping the city's school names consistent.
During Friday's groundbreaking GCCS Superintendent Mark Laughner said the new school is long overdue.
"When I walked into this job as superintendent, I had numerous architects ... tell me that our elementaries were in really bad shape across the board, every community," Laugher said. "And we set out to get a task force together to do something about it, and, with the community’s support and the task force's support, we’re doing something about it."
Construction is also underway on Charlestown Elementary School, where ground was broken in June.
The price tag to build Pike and Charlestown Elementary is an estimated $65 million each. Officials hope to have both schools open by the fall of 2025.
Meanwhile at Pike Elementary, crews are working to finish underground work as they prepare to lay the foundation. Steel for the project is expected to arrive sometime next month.
