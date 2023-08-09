Pictured: this image grab taken from video shows students in the Business Department at Bullitt Central High School with apparel to be sold at The Cougar Shop, where students can design and screen print their own school spirit gear. (WDRB photo)
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 100,000 students in several school districts returned to class Wednesday, including Bullitt County, where a special visitor was on hand to help welcome everyone back.
At Bullitt Central High School, students were shaking off summer and easing back into a new school year.
"The first day is a little rough," said Nathan Sneed, a junior at Bullitt Central. "You're a little tired, but it's pretty fun."
One big adjustment: a new policy that prohibits students from having cellphones in class. The school's principal clarified during morning announcements that students can use their phones during lunch and between classes.
Students will find many opportunities to learn with tons of career and technical education classes. Junior Canaan McCoy said he's looking forward to "being able to take advantage of all the different opportunities Bullitt Central has to offer."
One of those opportunities involves learning about business and merchandising. The school's "Cougar Shop" lets business students design and screen print their own school spirit gear, including shoe accessories for crocs.
Angie Huffman, the business and marketing CTE instructor at Bullitt Central, explained how the program works.
"We have a great program here at Bullitt Central through our business department where students operate and manage a school-based enterprise, the Cougar Shop," Huffman said. "We do everything in-house. ... They press the designs. They design the actual shirt. They figure out what style of shirt. They do it all. And then they can take those skills to the real-world and apply them."
In the Agriculture Department, students have access to kittens up for adoption in partnership with the Nelson County Humane Society. And in just a few months, there will be a greenhouse full of produce for the return of the department's Farm to Table dinner.
Agriculture teacher Justin Peake said several scholarships will be awarded at that dinner.
"Last year, we gave away six $500 scholarships," he said. "We kept some funding back to keep it going but we hope this year we can give away 10."
The scholarships help students seeking a trade opportunity after graduation.
And a brand new turf football field is ready for some sports action, part of $20 million in upgrades being made to sports facilities at Bullitt Central and two other schools. Bullitt Central's Director of Facilities Tony Roth said the improvements to are "about giving our community a great facility and a source of pride."