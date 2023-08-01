LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A major upgrade to athletic facilities for Bullitt County high schools is almost across the finish line.
"We aren't some podunk town anymore. We take our sports seriously, said soccer goalie Ashley Burbrink, a senior at Bullitt East.
North Bullitt, Bullitt East and Bullitt Central are all sharing a pot of $20 million dollars to pay for new football fields, add press boxes and video boards, double the amount of bleacher seating and expanded tracks from six to eight lanes, at all three schools.
The construction should be completed in time for the start of the football season.
"I see a great opportunity for a really good season," said Bullitt Central senior football player Nolan Hunt.
The football fields at the schools used to be Bermuda grass, which caused frequent rain delays and injuries. The installation of artificial turf will make game play safer.
"There was potholes everywhere. The goalie box was only dirt," said Bullitt Central junior soccer players Rowan Foster.
Senior soccer player Lauren Graves had similar complaints about the old field. "There was no drainage, so it was always flooded."
"Later on in the season, the dirt plies caused lack of traction with our cleats because there was nothing to dig into and also landing on it hurts a lot more than landing on grass," said North Bullitt's senior quarterback Garrett Durbin.
The next two phases of renovations will include makeovers of the baseball stadiums, building state-of-the-art weight rooms, training facilities, locker rooms and improving band rooms.
Burbrink is excited to finally play soccer her senior year on her home field, since the team had been forced to play at an off-site facility because of the poor condition of their field.
"More people are gonna be there. More people are gonna show up," Burbrink said.
Bullitt County superintendent Jesse Bacon said the new facilities don't just benefit athletes. Middle schoolers, the band and the JROTC will all use the fields.
"We want our kids involved. There is a ton of research about being involved outside of the regular school day," Bacon said.
Players are now looking forward to the upcoming season under the new Friday night lights.
"I feel like the games are gonna be more like the movies because of the turf and stuff," said Hunt.
By this time next year, crews are expected to be breaking ground on new locker rooms, weight facilities, and concession stands.
