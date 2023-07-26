LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The intense heat can take a toll on people who are outside, especially high school athletes pushing themselves to the limit. That's why practice and drills aren't just for athletes.
"Athletes practice daily for their crafts," Evelyn Tandy, St. Xavier High School athletic trainer said. "Why shouldn't we?"
Roughly 40 of Louisville's athletic trainers, paramedics and emergency management technicians came together Wednesday for heat stroke and injury simulations.
"It was cool hearing the questions and scenarios they were throwing at each other," Ryan Comella, a St. Xavier High School baseball player, said.
Instead of using mannequins, three student athletes participated to make the simulations more realistic for the first responders.
"It was definitely a little awkward," Trevor Havill, St. Xavier High School's quarterback, said. "Especially when they picked me up and strapped me down."
Participants worked with temperature monitors and cold tubs to address heat stroke. They also had a seminar to discuss the signs, symptoms, best practices for treating cervical spine injuries.
Tandy said emergency service professionals are a team of their own, with athletes' safety being their ultimate goal.
"Their child is our ultimate responsibility and reason why we're here," Tandy said.
After participating in the simulations, Comella said he realized how much first responders have to prepare for on a moment's notice.
"It's a lot more than meets the eye when they're standing on the sidelines or standing in the dugout," Comella said. "There's a lot going on behind the scenes."
Comella and the student athletes said this event made them extra appreciative of the professionals' efforts.
"I think it's very nice that people are willing to put in this extra time to ensure our safety on the field," Havill said. "They're working their tails off."
These safety precautions could save a young athlete's life in an instant. That's why Tandy said she plans to have another event to prepare for winter sports in November.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.