LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is getting a $3 million grant to help prevent school and community violence.
The district is one of only 11 across the country to get the Project Prevent funding from the U.S. Department of Education.
JCPS' School Climate and Culture division will handle the money and focus on four areas.
Areas will include early intervention services, wide-scale community education workshops, professional development for staff for responding to trauma and tracking school and community violence trends.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.