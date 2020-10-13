LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools broke ground on its newest school Tuesday morning in the Newburg neighborhood.
Students and district leaders were on hand, as they prepared to begin construction on the new $16.5 million building. It's just the second new school built by the district in the last 10 years. The state-of-the-art 82,000 square foot building will feature geothermal heating and cooling and the district's first tornado storm shelter.
The new school will be built right behind the current Indian Trail Elementary, which opened in 1960.
The groundbreaking comes as voters head to the polls to cast their ballots on the proposed seven-cent property tax rate increase. It's expected to generate $51.5 million. That's money the district says it needs.
Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio says the groundbreaking is the first of four that JCPS will do in the coming months.
"We don't need to do this four times. We need to do this 40 times in this community. There should be 40 groundbreakings. I'm proud that the students that are here at Indian Trail and Gilmore Lane, our former school, will now have a brand new school," he said.
The new school is expected to open for the 2022-2023 school year.
