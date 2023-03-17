LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In its second year, a career and education pilot program with Jefferson County Public Schools will add four new business partners.
The Center for Healthcare Workforce Innovation, CSX Transportation, Southpaw and WireCrafters have joined the Everybody Counts initiative. Original partners include UPS, Ford, GE and Kroger.
Several nonprofit, education and community partners — including Evolve502, Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority, the Louisville Urban League, Simmons College of Kentucky, Jefferson Community and Technical College (JCTC) and the KentuckianaWorks College Access Center — work to provide students with scholarships, transition support, and free application help.
The initiative connects students to a scholarship to colleges, technical school or a job with their business partners.
Gov. Andy Beshear said about 1,150 graduating JCPS seniors were placed in jobs or received help to enroll in college last year.
"With our economic success comes the responsibility to ensure the prosperity we're seeing reaches every corner of the commonwealth, and lifts up every family," Beshear said in a news release. "Everybody Counts is helping us do that. We are getting closer every day to achieving every parent's dream: one where our state offers every possible opportunity for your kids and mine, so they don't feel like they have time to leave home to pursue their dreams."
JCPS has become a launching pad for other districts. Beshear said similar initiatives will expand in Fayette, Franklin, Scott and Shelby counties.
Families can learn more about Everybody Counts at the Kentucky Derby Festival's Block Party on Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
