LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS may delay the start of the 2020-21 school year by two weeks, Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said Tuesday.
The school board's calendar committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday, and changing the 2020-21 school year calendar is on the agenda. Pollio says the delays will put the starting date at Aug. 26, if approved by the Jefferson County Board of Education.
The district plans to schedule multiple professional development days for teachers and staff during that two-week period to get ready to prepare for the start of the school year.
Pollio said this will give the district time and flexibility to further develop reopening plans.
"There's going to be a lot of flexibility between now and then, but the extra two weeks will definitely give us more time to monitor, prepare and train our faculty and staff to be ready for a great school year," Pollio said.
Pollio expects school will end by June 1. Some days originally scheduled off will be reverted to regular school days.
