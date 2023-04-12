LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Noe Middle School choir is headed to New York City to perform at Carnegie Hall.
The Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) choir left Wednesday morning for the historic concert venue in Midtown Manhattan.
🎶 CARNEGIE HALL-BOUND | The @Noe_JCPS choir will perform at @carnegiehall next week with @Harvard's choir!They will sing "To Repair" by @tesfawon, which explores what community repair looks like in the wake of tragedies like Breonna Taylor's killing.Learn more ⬇️. #WeAreJCPS pic.twitter.com/tHOCVqT853— JCPS (@JCPSKY) April 7, 2023
On Friday night, the choir is scheduled to perform with the Harvard University choir. They will sing "To Repair," which explores what community repair looks like in wake of tragedies like Breonna Taylor's killing.
The choir students will also get to experience Manhattan by visiting museums, Broadway shows and popular restaurants.
