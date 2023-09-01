LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Parents of students at Jefferson County Public Schools got a text message with a link that some thought was a scam.
The message did not say who it came from.
Now the district says those attendance text messages were mistakenly sent out by the company PowerSchool Thursday night and Friday morning.
JCPS says they were not supposed to go out until late September.
Manual High School also sent a letter to parents saying while the message doesn't indicate it's from JCPS, it is legitimate and safe to view.
Moving forward, JCPS says all of the messaging will say it's from JCPS.
The district says families will be receiving these messages monthly to to keep them updated about their child’s attendance.
