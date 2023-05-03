LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools students are recreating their own Derby traditions.
Students at Tully Elementary studied Kentucky Derby Festival events like Thunder Over Louisville and the Great Balloon Glow.
Wednesday, students created their own hot air balloons using air density and pressure. They also learned about the 50th anniversary of Secretariat's Triple Crown win.
"I thought it was fun," Kuot Raymond, a student, said. "Secretariat was the fastest horse to run in the Kentucky Derby and 13 horses have won the Triple Crown."
"Hopefully we find some passions, maybe we will find some balloonists, who want to work on design, or some artists who want to explore those skills," teacher Natalie Schmit said. "It's amazing what these kids can do when you let them work together and give them the time and opportunity."
Teachers said some of the students learned about the Derby history and festivals for the first time.
