LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A hands-on experience gave some local children a lesson in engineering.
At the Kentucky Science Center on Friday, they got to learn how some things work.
“When they have cool things to interact with, Nerf foam hearts or fancy medical devices that we use clinically, they get to see and experience and touch and play with all these neat things," UofL Associate Professor Dr. Gretal Montreal said.
This is an annual event at the Kentucky Science Center, which inspires children through education and demonstrations using science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM).
There are over 25 booths set up to offer different demonstrations from professionals, students, scientists and engineers.
Participation in Engineering Days is free with admission to the Science Center. It continues Saturday.
