HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The LaRue County School Board passed a property tax increase, but a petition to recall it will leave the decision up to voters.
The proposed increase is a "double nickel tax" for 10 cents per $100 of assessed property value, something the school district said is needed to address aging facilities.
“With the repairs our schools need, we’re just not able to keep up," LaRue County Superintendent David Raleigh said.
One main issue, the district said, is the LaRue County Middle School building. It opened for the 1959-60 school year and is declining. Administrators plan to move the middle school to the current high school if the tax hike passes.
"What we would like to do is then move the middle school over to the existing high school and build a new high school that will house career and technical education opportunities for our students,” Raleigh said.
Inside the middle school now, some teachers are spending part of their summer to put a band-aid on the problems.
"All along the base of my walls, there were holes in the floor, which I don’t have a problem with except that I could see the outside,” seventh-grade teacher Brandi Piper said as she lined the cracks with caulk Tuesday.
Seeing firsthand the impact the problems have on students, she and other teachers said the tax increase is necessary.
“This is all we can do. ... plug a hole, Piper said. "I can’t build a new school myself. If I could, I would, because my kids deserve that.”
As Raleigh continually watches teachers try and fix issues themselves, he said it's becoming apparent how critical the tax hike can be.
“We feel like — given the opportunity to build new or to program around what the interests of kids are — that we could do a phenomenal job of meeting those needs,” he said.
Opponents of the tax hike didn't respond to a request for comment. The special election takes place July 26.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.