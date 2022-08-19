LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blessings in Backpack raised thousands of dollars to help feed Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) students for free on the weekend.
The Louisville chapter hosted a golf scramble at Wildwood Country Club that raised $54,175. The nonprofit said it will help feed more than 6,200 children across 51 Louisville-area schools.
"August is back-to-school month, a crucial time for us to raise awareness of our mission to end weekend hunger for local students,” said Kim Holsclaw, managing director of Blessings in a Backpack Louisville Chapter.
Almost 80,000 students qualify for the program.
