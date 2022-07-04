LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some of Louisville's most talented young musicians are hitting the road for a concert tour.
School of Rock Louisville is going on a five-city rock concert tour with young rockers from Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee. The group of 18 musicians are scheduled to perform in Louisville, Nashville, Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Fort Wayne.
The students have been rehearsing for months in preparation for the tour. They can play over two hours of music, with most sets around an hour long.
"We are so excited to show off our amazing young musicians and to take the stage with great Schools of Rock throughout our area for a week of rockin' concerts," Melanie Scofield, owner and general manager of School of Rock Louisville, said in a news release. "One of the best features of School of Rock is our partnership with other area schools and the relationships our students can build with other young musicians."
The group left Louisville on Monday to travel to Cincinnati to perform at Great American Ballpark as the Cincinnati Reds host the New York Mets.
They'll play at the Tin Roof on Broadway in Nashville, followed by a performance at Zanzabar in Louisville. After traveling to Fort Wayne, the tour ends in Indianapolis.
"We are so excited about going to all these great places and playing on some great stages and meeting some other kids from School of Rock from around the country," Scofield said. "We have played at some other cities, but this is the first time that we're actually going to load up on a bus and go."
Julia Jayne Watkins, a singer with School of Rock, said the group is excited to travel.
"This is our first tour our show team has had, so we're really excited," Watkins said. "I know we're going to show off and do the best we can. We practice really hard and we sound really good."
