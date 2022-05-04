LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Growing up in Louisville means learning the rich traditions of the Kentucky Derby Festival, which is why St. Martha Catholic School in Hikes Point has been holding its Spring Fling for more than 40 years.
The Derby parade and celebration involves each grade bringing key pieces of the Derby festival to life, from marathon runners and celebrities to steamboats.
Eighth-graders even formed their own clubs of jockeys, trainers and horses to run the Oaks and Derby races Wednesday.
"St. Martha has a strong community, and it is always great when we can come together to celebrate," Principal Suzanne Barnett said. "Derby is such a wonderful tradition in Louisville, and we are just excited to have the opportunity to kick off our Derby week celebrations with our St. Martha Spring Fling."
Many alumni lined the parade route Wednesday morning, saying the Spring Fling is one of their favorite memories from school.
