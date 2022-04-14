LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Things got a little crazy at a Louisville Catholic school this week, and it was all for a good cause.
St. Francis of Assisi on Bardstown Road in the Highlands hosted a crazy hair day fundraiser supporting victims of the war in Ukraine.
Students were allowed to break dress code and break out some funky hairstyles if they brought in a donation.
It’s one of several fundraisers for the Ukraine the students organized this week. And all the money went to Doctors Without Borders.
Students also wore blue and yellow to show support for Ukraine.
